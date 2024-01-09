A woman miraculously survived for four nights after her truck plunged off a road and tumbled to the bottom of a canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.

The accident, according to the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team, occurred at Mt. Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads after the woman swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Her vehicle tumbled 250 feet downhill and came to rest at the bottom of a canyon.

She suffered a broken ankle during the crash and her truck, which could not be seen from the road, was badly damaged and disabled, authorities said.

Members of the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the San Gabriel Mountains on Jan. 7, 2024. (SDMRT)

Without a cell signal, she was also unable to call for help.

On Jan. 7, a passing fisherman, who told authorities he was searching for new fishing waters, heard her cries for help and called first responders.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the area, located the woman and her truck and airlifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment, fire officials confirmed to KTLA.

Members of the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team, a volunteer group formed to assist the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department in search and rescue operations, said the driver had enough supplies in her pickup to survive the frigid mountain temperatures for that long.

“We can’t stress this enough: if you plan on traveling on a mountain road this winter, bring extra supplies. It never hurts to have food, water, a sleeping bag, and extra layers on hand in the event of an emergency,” SDMRT said in social media post.

Authorities did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.