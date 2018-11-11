Woolsey Fire containment reaches 10 percent in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) - As of Sunday morning, the Woolsey Fire has reached 10 percent containment after burning 83,275 acres in Ventura County.
The grass fire began on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.
Officials have reported a total of two deaths and three firefighter injuries.
Cal Fire is expecting to have the fire fully contained by Nov. 17.
