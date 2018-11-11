California

Woolsey Fire containment reaches 10 percent in Ventura County

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 09:16 AM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 09:16 AM PST

VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) - As of Sunday morning, the Woolsey Fire has reached 10 percent containment after burning 83,275 acres in Ventura County. 

The grass fire began on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Officials have reported a total of two deaths and three firefighter injuries. 

Cal Fire is expecting to have the fire fully contained by Nov. 17.  

