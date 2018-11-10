California

Woolsey Fire grows to 70,000 acres, Hill Fire is 25 percent contained

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 08:20 AM PST

VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) - The Woolsey Fire ripping through Southern California has now grown to 70,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is south of Simi Valley of Ventura County.

Immediate evacuations are in place. 

Cal Fire has also announced that the Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley of Ventura County is now 4,531 acres and 25 percent contained. 

