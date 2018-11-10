Woolsey Fire grows to 70,000 acres, Hill Fire is 25 percent contained Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hill Fire - Photo via Cal Fire Twitter [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Cal Fire) [ + - ]

VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) - The Woolsey Fire ripping through Southern California has now grown to 70,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is south of Simi Valley of Ventura County.

Immediate evacuations are in place.

#WoolseyFire [update] at E St and Alfa Road Rd, south of Simi Valley (Ventura County) is now 70,000 acres. Evacuations in place. Unified Command: CAL FIRE, @VCFD , @LACOFD and @LAFD https://t.co/PAzCzDhWGL pic.twitter.com/jFvxrA0xTM — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 10, 2018

Cal Fire has also announced that the Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley of Ventura County is now 4,531 acres and 25 percent contained.

#HillFire [update] at Hill Canyon Rd and Santa Rosa Rd, Santa Rosa Valley (Ventura County) is now 4,531 acres and 25% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE and @VCFD https://t.co/PAzCzDhWGL pic.twitter.com/2ESZWxlujZ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 10, 2018

