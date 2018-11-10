Woolsey Fire grows to 70,000 acres, Hill Fire is 25 percent contained
VENTURA COUNTY (KRON) - The Woolsey Fire ripping through Southern California has now grown to 70,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The fire is south of Simi Valley of Ventura County.
Immediate evacuations are in place.
Cal Fire has also announced that the Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley of Ventura County is now 4,531 acres and 25 percent contained.
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- CAMP FIRE IN BUTTE COUNTY EXPLODES IN SIZE
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- NAPA NATIVE, NICE OF 'SISTER, SISTER' ACTRESS DIES IN SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUNMAN IN THOUSAND OAKS MASSACRE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Harrowing escapes, heartbreaking loss in Northern California
- From first shot to silence of peace: Timeline of World War I
- On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked
- Harrison St. ramp in Oakland reopens after small fire caused temporary closure
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.