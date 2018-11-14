California

Woolsey Fire in Southern California flares up; new evacuations possible

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 09:40 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 06:43 PM PST

MALIBU (KRON) - Fire officials are reporting a flare up of the Woolsey Fire in Southern California Tuesday morning. 

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, increased fire activity was reported in the Carlisle Canyon, Lake Sherwood and Boney Mountain areas. 

Lake Sherwood is located in the Santa Monica Mountains in Ventura County. 

 

 

Officials say residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate. 

The fire so far has scorched more than 96,000 acres and is 35 percent contained. 

