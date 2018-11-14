Woolsey Fire in Southern California flares up; new evacuations possible Video

MALIBU (KRON) - Fire officials are reporting a flare up of the Woolsey Fire in Southern California Tuesday morning.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, increased fire activity was reported in the Carlisle Canyon, Lake Sherwood and Boney Mountain areas.

Lake Sherwood is located in the Santa Monica Mountains in Ventura County.

#WoolseyFire Increased fire activity in the Carlisle Canyon, Lake Sherwood, Boney Mountain area. Residents in the area and downwind should be prepared to evacuate. Expect road closures in Yerba Buena area. @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 13, 2018

Officials say residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate.

The fire so far has scorched more than 96,000 acres and is 35 percent contained.

Woolsey fire rips through home

