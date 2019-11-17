Yang: My 4-year-old son has active shooter drills

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN NEWSOURCE) – Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang addressed gun violence during a media gaggle in Los Angeles on Saturday.

This just two days after a student opened fire on five classmates, killing two of them, before shooting himself in the head at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

That just one of the many mass shooting incidents in the U.S.

“I’m a parent of two young boys and in my son’s school, just had his first active shooter drill, and my son is 4 years old,” Yang said. “And so you have to ask yourself, is this where our country is and how can we improve it?”