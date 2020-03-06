Live Now
Coronavirus: The Latest

Yolo County reports first case of COVID-19; woman contracted the virus through community spread

California

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL)

A Yolo County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency.

This is the first confirmed case of the virus in Yolo County.

Health officials describe the patient as an “older woman with underlying health conditions.”

They said she hospitalized and her condition is improving.

At this time, officials believe the woman caught the virus through community spread.

This is a developing story.

