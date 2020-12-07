Yosemite National Park allowing daytime visits only

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Yosemite National Park has closed its campgrounds and is only allowing visitors during the daytime.

The park said Monday it will only be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to follow compliance with the state’s regional stay-at-home order. The shuttles are not in service.

Even if people do not spend the night, they will have to leave promptly by 5 p.m.

“Hotels and campgrounds are closed. Wilderness permits are not available. While the wilderness (including big wall climbing) is open, overnight stays in wilderness (including on big walls) is prohibited,” the park said.

Yosemite officials have not decided whether they will extend its annual passes due to the after-hours shutdown. The park stopped requiring reservations for day-use on Nov. 1.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News