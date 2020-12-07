Yosemite National Park allowing daytime visits only

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Yosemite National Park has closed its campgrounds and is only allowing visitors during the daytime.

The park said Monday it will only be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to follow compliance with the state’s regional stay-at-home order. The shuttles are not in service.

Even if people do not spend the night, they will have to leave promptly by 5 p.m.

“Hotels and campgrounds are closed. Wilderness permits are not available. While the wilderness (including big wall climbing) is open, overnight stays in wilderness (including on big walls) is prohibited,” the park said.

Yosemite officials have not decided whether they will extend its annual passes due to the after-hours shutdown. The park stopped requiring reservations for day-use on Nov. 1.