Yosemite National Park closed for ‘hazardous’ air quality

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KRON) — Yosemite National Park is closed because of hazardous air quality coming from the nearby wildfires.

An alert on the park’s website on Friday says:

“Yosemite National Park is closed to all visitors and vehicular access due to significant smoke impacts and hazardous air quality throughout the park. All entrances and roads are closed and will reopen when conditions are safe.”

The Sequoia National Park also closed because of a wildfire in the Sierra Nevada wilderness.

Latest Stories: