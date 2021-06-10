Yosemite National Park considers increasing fees

SIERRA, Calif. (KRON) — Yosemite National Park is considering asking visitors to pay a bit more to enjoy its overnight camping.

The park said it will use the additional money to upgrade restroom, toilet and shower facilities, improve and maintain park campgrounds, restore native plants and repair/replace signage throughout the park.

“These proposed fee increases are consistent with other public and private campgrounds within the greater Sierra Nevada region,” according to the park.

Here are the proposed fee increases:

Camp 4 Campground 2020 fee: $6.00 per person | 2021 proposed fee: $10.00 per person

Family Sites in Reservation Campgrounds (this includes Upper, Lower, North Pines, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, Crane Flat, Hodgdon Meadow and Tuolumne Meadows Campgrounds) 2020 fee: $26.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $36.00 per site

Family Site Campgrounds when First-Come, First-Served (this includes Wawona and Hodgdon Meadow during the Winter Season and White Wolf) 2020 fee: $18.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $26.00 per site

Stock Campsites (these sites are located at Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, and Tuolumne Meadows Campgrounds) 2020 fee: $30.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $50.00 per site

Double Sites (12-person occupancy) 2020 fee: $36.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $60.00 per site

Backpacker Sites 2020 fee: $6.00 per site | 2021 proposed fee: $8.00 per site



Yosemite National Park is accepting public comments on the proposed fee increases through July 10, 2021. Comments can be submitted via email. These proposed fee increases are slated to take effect October 2021.