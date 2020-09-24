(KRON) — Yosemite National Park will reopen Friday after closing for hazardous air quality conditions.
According to the National Park Service, reservations are required. The limits on visitors to the park started with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plan your trip
Visitors can purchase a Day-Use reservation beginning the first day of each month. So anyone planning a visit for November would want to reserve in advance on October 1 to ensure a spot. NPS said only 20% of reservations are available two days in advance of your planned visit. According to NPS, the $2 reservation fee is included in the $35 car fee.
Anyone with reservations for In-Park Camping, Lodging, Vacation Rentals or Wilderness and Half Dome Permits do not need an additional reservation.
Latest Stories:
- Yosemite National Park reopens September 25
- Watch: Trump says he won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
- Parents of autistic children push for reduced penalty for assaulting police
- Brown bear breaks into the Alaska Zoo, kills popular alpaca
- Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation