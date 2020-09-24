Yosemite National Park reopens September 25

(KRON) — Yosemite National Park will reopen Friday after closing for hazardous air quality conditions.

According to the National Park Service, reservations are required. The limits on visitors to the park started with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plan your trip

Visitors can purchase a Day-Use reservation beginning the first day of each month. So anyone planning a visit for November would want to reserve in advance on October 1 to ensure a spot. NPS said only 20% of reservations are available two days in advance of your planned visit. According to NPS, the $2 reservation fee is included in the $35 car fee.

Anyone with reservations for In-Park Camping, Lodging, Vacation Rentals or Wilderness and Half Dome Permits do not need an additional reservation.

