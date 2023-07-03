(KRON) — Visitors are facing unprecedented traffic gridlock while attempting to enter Yosemite National Park this holiday weekend.

Outdoor enthusiasts reported long wait times before making it through the world-famous park’s gates. One visitor said traffic ground to a halt 80 miles outside of Yosemite Valley, and continued crawling at a snail’s pace for three hours, before they finally reached a parking space.

Yosemite is attracting an influx of visitors, especially on weekends.

Elisabeth Barton of Echo Adventure Cooperative told NPR, “Unprecedented is probably the best word. Just to give you an idea, Juneteenth weekend, we saw lines stretching along Highway 120 for eight miles with wait times exceeding four hours. Visitors were getting turned away after waiting all of that time.”

Why is the park so packed?

Yosemite is open to visitors without reservations for the first summer since the pandemic. In addition to lifting COVID-era restrictions, the park’s summer season was shortened by an especially snowy winter and wet spring.

So before you can hike up granite cliffs and pose by flowing waterfalls for photographs, you will need to pack patience.

On Monday park officials wrote, “Yosemite National Park is very busy today.”

By 8:21 a.m. Monday, all parking in Yosemite Valley was already full. “Avoid entering Yosemite Valley. Vehicles are being turned around near El Capitan. Watch for pedestrians,” park officials wrote. By noon, all parking spaces at Glacier Point and Mariposa Grove were full.

At 1:30 p.m., there was a 2-hour delay for visitors trying to enter at the Arch Rock Entrance via Highway 140.

The National Parks Service recommends that visitors arrive early, and on weekdays if possible. “Early means being in the park and finding a parking spot by 8 a.m.,” Yosemite officials wrote. Visitors are urged to only park in designated spaces and paved turnouts.