Yosemite to close due to ‘significant’ smoke impacts and hazardous air quality

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials announced that Yosemite National Park will close to all visitors and vehicle access Thursday evening due to “significant” smoke impacts and hazardous air quality throughout the park.

All park entrance stations and roads will close at 5 p.m., said spokeswoman Jamie Richards. The closure is expected to last through the weekend as the air quality is projected to be in the unhealthy to hazardous range over the next several days from several wildfires in the area.

Yosemite is expected to reopen to visitors when conditions improve and it is safe for visitors and employees to be in the park.

The National Park Service said Yosemite’s closure is in alignment with closures in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park and the surrounding national forests. Kings Canyon National Park also announced it would close at 5 p.m. Thursday.