YOSEMITE (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite Valley announced they will close starting Friday, April 28, at 10:00 p.m., due to a forecast of flooding.

According to the park, this closure will last until Wednesday, May 3—possibly longer. Additional flooding and closures may occur later in May or June.

Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded, according to officials.

Wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads as space allows.

During this closure, Wawona, Mariposa Grove (via hike only), Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy, and western Yosemite Valley will be open.

Officials say in Yosemite Valley, the closure will be at El Capitan crossover (the road that crosses the Merced River just east of El Capitan).

There will be no visitor access (including pedestrian access) east of that road. Parking in western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be extremely limited.