‘You can’t be in this country’: SF tech CEO caught on video making racist remarks

California

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man at the center of a viral video spewing racist comments and expletives toward an Asian family at a Carmel Valley restaurant has reportedly been identified as a San Francisco tech CEO.

Multiple reports have identified the man as Michael Lofthouse, CEO of Solid8, LLC, a San Francisco cloud computing services company founded in 2017.

The apparent target of Lofthouse’s racist tirade was the family of Jordan Chan, who was celebrating a birthday Saturday at Bernardus Lodge & Spa.

❗️❗️❗️SHARE THIS POST❗️❗️❗️ Trigger warning: Racism, Vulgar Language (FYI he had a LOT more to say after I stopped recording) This is the face of the man who relentlessly harassed my family and I completely UNPROVOKED, UNWARRANTED, and UNCONSCIONABLE. We were celebrating my tita’s birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us. (“Fuck you Asians” “Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you’re from” “You don’t belong here”) It is no coincidence that this man has the audacity to showcase such blatant racism on the 4th of July. White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism! The fact that Donald Trump is our president (i.e. THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD) gives racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate. The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards POC, foreigners, and immigrants. We need change! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE VOTE THIS UPCOMING RE-ELECTION. PROTECT ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF SKIN COLOR AND ETHNIC ORIGIN. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

The video starts with Lofthouse flipping off Chan after she asks him to repeat what he’d said previously.

Others at Chan’s table can be heard saying “you need to leave.”

After getting up, Lofthouse then says, “You f***ing need to leave! You f***ing Asian piece of s**t!”

A server then appears in frame, immediately yelling at Lofthouse, “No, you do not talk to our guests like that. Get out of here.”

Many people have applauded the server’s actions and for standing up to Lofthouse.

The video has since been viewed more than 600,000 times.

Lofthouse’s LinkedIn account appears to have been deleted, his Twitter account suspended and his Facebook profile removed.

