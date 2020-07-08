‘You can’t be in this country’: SF tech CEO caught on video making racist remarks

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man at the center of a viral video spewing racist comments and expletives toward an Asian family at a Carmel Valley restaurant has reportedly been identified as a San Francisco tech CEO.

Multiple reports have identified the man as Michael Lofthouse, CEO of Solid8, LLC, a San Francisco cloud computing services company founded in 2017.

The apparent target of Lofthouse’s racist tirade was the family of Jordan Chan, who was celebrating a birthday Saturday at Bernardus Lodge & Spa.

The video starts with Lofthouse flipping off Chan after she asks him to repeat what he’d said previously.

Others at Chan’s table can be heard saying “you need to leave.”

After getting up, Lofthouse then says, “You f***ing need to leave! You f***ing Asian piece of s**t!”

A server then appears in frame, immediately yelling at Lofthouse, “No, you do not talk to our guests like that. Get out of here.”

Many people have applauded the server’s actions and for standing up to Lofthouse.

The video has since been viewed more than 600,000 times.

Lofthouse’s LinkedIn account appears to have been deleted, his Twitter account suspended and his Facebook profile removed.

This happened to my friend Jordan last night in Monterey, CA while celebrating her aunt’s birthday. All they were doing was singing happy birthday when this man started yelling disgusting racist remarks. These racists exist and they’re getting comfortable. Please vote! pic.twitter.com/T8RtSKDM3J — john (@JohnRizkallah) July 5, 2020

