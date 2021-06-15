You could win $1.5 million on California reopening day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The highly anticipated day of California’s reopening – June 15 – also comes with the chance that 10 residents will be one million dollars richer.
The state’s Vax for the Win program, a lottery for all vaccinated residents, is in its final drawing day on Tuesday after already doling out $50,000 each to 30 Californians over the past couple of weeks.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is able to win. The money is gifted once the winner has become fully vaccinated, however. For Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients, that means they got their second dose.
In the Bay Area, we had a total of 11 winners who got the $50,000.
A smaller incentive is still coming in July for vaccinated Californians: A ‘dream vacation.’
Six residents are eligible to get $2,000 for a trip to an in-state destination.
The six trip packages include:
- Discover the Best of Anaheim package for four
- Greater Palm Spring Luxury package for two
- Premium Los Angeles Experience for four
- San Diego Beach Dream Vacation for four
- San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation for four
- San Francisco “Our Gate Is Open” Welcome Package for four
The final vaccine lottery will be live on KRONon on Tuesday morning.