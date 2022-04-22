(KRON) — A YouTube star crashed his airplane in California and pretended it was a death-defying accident, all in an effort to get attention on social media, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Daredevil Trevor Jacob uploaded footage on YouTube of his unbelievable Nov. 24 plane crash into Los Padres National Forest. Jacob’s video has nearly 2 million views, and his stunts gained him 100,000 subscribers.

In the video, Jacob repeatedly says “holy sh**” when his plane’s propeller stops spinning while he is flying high above the mountains.

With a parachute strapped to his back, Jacob jumped out of the plane and gripped onto a seflie stick to record himself. He lands in prickly brush and proclaims, “I’m just so happy to be alive.”

The video continues on for another 10 minutes with footage of Jacob hiking through rugged wilderness like a self-shot episode of “Survivor.”

The FAA sent a letter on April 11 to Jacob informing him that he is now banned from flying. The FAA’s letter, obtained by The New York Times, blasted the YouTube star’s “egregious and intentional” actions.

Jacob’s private pilot license was revoked by the FAA for orchestrating a “reckless” stunt that violated aviation regulations.

“During this flight, you opened the left side pilot door before you claimed the engine had failed,” the FAA’s letter wrote.

Aviation investigators noted that Jacob could and should have landed his plane. Instead, he allows it to plummet from the sky.

“There were multiple areas within gliding range in which you could have made a safe landing,” the FAA wrote.

The letter continued, “You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash.”