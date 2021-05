The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in California using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

1 / 50realtor.com

#50. 93921 (Carmel-by-the-Sea)

– Typical home value: $2,046,427

— 222.2% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +70.7%

– 10 year home value change: +104.0%

– Pictured: 1 Sand and Sea, Carmel ($9.2 million, 3 bedrooms)

2 / 50realtor.com

#49. 92118 (Coronado)

– Typical home value: $2,052,743

— 223.2% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +61.9%

– 10 year home value change: +198.4%

– Pictured: 701 1st St, Coronado ($18.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

3 / 50realtor.com

#48. 94402 (San Mateo)

– Typical home value: $2,074,321

— 226.6% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

– 5 year home value change: +24.5%

– 10 year home value change: +147.1%

– Pictured: 725 Hurlingham Ave, San Mateo ($7.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

4 / 50realtor.com

#47. 94507 (Alamo)

– Typical home value: $2,112,884

— 232.7% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +14.1%

– 5 year home value change: +22.0%

– 10 year home value change: +83.2%

– Pictured: 322 Lark Ln, Alamo ($19.8 million, 7 bedrooms)https://72b05e0d6ce8a2c7c3ce24311b0bc451.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

5 / 50realtor.com

#46. 94118 (San Francisco)

– Typical home value: $2,124,304

— 234.5% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: -5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +13.6%

– 10 year home value change: +95.8%

– Pictured: 3414 Washington St, San Francisco ($25.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

6 / 50realtor.com

#45. 90291 (Los Angeles)

– Typical home value: $2,152,713

— 239.0% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: -3.4%

– 5 year home value change: +44.1%

– 10 year home value change: +194.3%

– Pictured: 17 23rd Ave, Venice ($12.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

7 / 50realtor.com

#44. 94087 (Sunnyvale)

– Typical home value: $2,158,793

— 239.9% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: +27.1%

– 10 year home value change: +112.9%

– Pictured: 18771 Homestead Rd # 5, Sunnyvale ($3.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

8 / 50realtor.com

#43. 92660 (Newport Beach)

– Typical home value: $2,173,714

— 242.3% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +29.2%

– 10 year home value change: +77.9%

– Pictured: 12 Troon Dr, Newport Beach ($18.8 million, 8 bedrooms)

9 / 50realtor.com

#42. 94506 (Danville)

– Typical home value: $2,225,009

— 250.4% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +10.5%

– 5 year home value change: +23.5%

– 10 year home value change: +76.1%

– Pictured: 3130 Blackhawk Meadow Dr, Danville ($11.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

10 / 50realtor.com

#41. 90742 (Huntington Beach)

– Typical home value: $2,260,404

— 255.9% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +60.4%

– 10 year home value change: +141.7%

– Pictured: 511 Playa, Newport Beach ($1.1 million, 3 bedrooms)

11 / 50realtor.com

#40. 93953 (Del Monte Forest)

– Typical home value: $2,320,319

— 265.4% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +39.1%

– 10 year home value change: +85.3%

– Pictured: 1470 Cypress Dr, Pebble Beach ($29.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

12 / 50realtor.com

#39. 95014 (Cupertino)

– Typical home value: $2,320,621

— 265.4% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +11.8%

– 5 year home value change: +32.0%

– 10 year home value change: +119.8%

– Pictured: 11226 Bubb Rd, Cupertino ($6.8 million, 4 bedrooms)https://72b05e0d6ce8a2c7c3ce24311b0bc451.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 50realtor.com

#38. 92091 (Rancho Santa Fe)

– Typical home value: $2,345,141

— 269.3% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

– 5 year home value change: +18.0%

– 10 year home value change: +49.9%

– Pictured: 18419 Calle Tramonto, Rancho Santa Fe ($4.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

14 / 50realtor.com

#37. 94123 (San Francisco)

– Typical home value: $2,350,729

— 270.2% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: -9.8%

– 5 year home value change: +10.2%

– 10 year home value change: +87.1%

– Pictured: 2828 Vallejo St, San Francisco ($28.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

15 / 50realtor.com

#36. 94062 (Redwood City)

– Typical home value: $2,369,163

— 273.1% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +5.4%

– 5 year home value change: +20.8%

– 10 year home value change: +124.1%

– Pictured: 329 Albion Ave, Woodside ($135.0 million, 32 bedrooms)

16 / 50realtor.com

#35. 94563 (Orinda)

– Typical home value: $2,415,192

— 280.3% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +13.4%

– 5 year home value change: +24.0%

– 10 year home value change: +72.8%

– Pictured: 519 Miner Rd, Orinda ($9.0 million, 5 bedrooms)https://72b05e0d6ce8a2c7c3ce24311b0bc451.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

17 / 50realtor.com

#34. 91108 (San Marino)

– Typical home value: $2,429,729

— 282.6% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +2.6%

– 5 year home value change: +89.6%

– 10 year home value change: +371.2%

– Pictured: 1550 Oak Grove Ave, San Marino ($24.5 million, 8 bedrooms)

18 / 50realtor.com

#33. 94528 (Diablo)

– Typical home value: $2,438,618

— 284.0% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +12.8%

– 5 year home value change: +23.5%

– 10 year home value change: +76.2%

– Pictured: 2264 Caballo Ranchero Ct, Diablo ($5.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

19 / 50realtor.com

#32. 94040 (Mountain View)

– Typical home value: $2,493,332

— 292.6% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +11.0%

– 5 year home value change: +33.8%

– 10 year home value change: +134.7%

– Pictured: 1121 Castro St, Mountain View ($4.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

20 / 50realtor.com

#31. 94025 (Menlo Park)

– Typical home value: $2,508,614

— 295.0% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +2.1%

– 5 year home value change: +16.5%

– 10 year home value change: +126.0%

– Pictured: 17 Shasta Ln, Menlo Park ($10.9 million, 7 bedrooms)https://westads.simpli.fi/ads/2376036/20913464/ad.html?sifi=7805,2376036,20913464,88849518648492,1,0,0,0,55641270057933,15,31,v,22.69800,AAABeXEt2cWABzdMJcsHosgFQZKgjOPOFCjgjg,1073,0,0,12,7CBB83D5A29118D8D520BD55D2207580,10,1,0,1,400,1,0,0,604,0,701,sjbid60:9027-1621101500830-275424462,1,0,395291,2,0,29,12,95122,0,0.40,0,0,1239373742,1,0,0,1,-7,0,97,,0,314776,0,0,3,3,540274407,-1,-1,5392171&sifi_exchange_uid=18ad55f5-7b91-1b78-f4ec-47a955f0291f&request_id=c104e506-50b6-4296-bfd5-b2e19d9226ce&sifi_kw=mask+mandateClick to find out more about a new promotion

21 / 50realtor.com

#30. 92651 (Laguna Beach)

– Typical home value: $2,528,561

— 298.2% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +37.0%

– 10 year home value change: +130.9%

– Pictured: 2431 Riviera Dr, Laguna Beach ($41.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

22 / 50realtor.com

#29. 90211 (Beverly Hills)

– Typical home value: $2,549,208

— 301.4% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +107.2%

– 10 year home value change: +325.2%

– Pictured: 220 S Wetherly Dr, Beverly Hills ($5.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

23 / 50realtor.com

#28. 90266 (Manhattan Beach)

– Typical home value: $2,775,111

— 337.0% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +7.2%

– 5 year home value change: +85.6%

– 10 year home value change: +329.6%

– Pictured: 508 The Strand, Manhattan Beach ($19.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

24 / 50realtor.com

#27. 90212 (Beverly Hills)

– Typical home value: $2,913,436

— 358.8% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +92.1%

– 10 year home value change: +269.3%

– Pictured: 258 S Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills ($5.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

25 / 50realtor.com

#26. 90077 (Los Angeles)

– Typical home value: $2,945,552

— 363.8% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +56.0%

– 10 year home value change: +157.5%

– Pictured: 908 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles ($99.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

26 / 50realtor.com

#25. 92067 (Rancho Santa Fe)

– Typical home value: $2,957,756

— 365.7% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +12.4%

– 10 year home value change: +46.0%

– Pictured: 5757 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe ($22.0 million, 11 bedrooms)

27 / 50realtor.com

#24. 94306 (Palo Alto)

– Typical home value: $2,965,443

— 367.0% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +9.8%

– 5 year home value change: +35.3%

– 10 year home value change: +116.6%

– Pictured: 890 Robb Rd, Palo Alto ($19.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

28 / 50realtor.com

#23. 95030 (Los Gatos)

– Typical home value: $2,980,429

— 369.3% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

– 5 year home value change: +24.4%

– 10 year home value change: +76.4%

– Pictured: 16125 Greenwood Ln, Monte Sereno ($19.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

29 / 50realtor.com

#22. 90049 (Los Angeles)

– Typical home value: $3,019,726

— 375.5% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +62.6%

– 10 year home value change: +178.1%

– Pictured: 11490 Orum Rd, Los Angeles ($49.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

30 / 50realtor.com

#21. 92625 (Newport Beach)

– Typical home value: $3,027,199

— 376.7% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

– 5 year home value change: +42.0%

– 10 year home value change: +140.8%

– Pictured: 4541 Brighton Rd, Corona Del Mar ($35.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

31 / 50realtor.com

#20. 92662 (Newport Beach)

– Typical home value: $3,047,711

— 379.9% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +28.8%

– 10 year home value change: +96.0%

– Pictured: 518 S Bay Front, Newport Beach ($10.0 million, 3 bedrooms)

32 / 50realtor.com

#19. 95070 (Saratoga)

– Typical home value: $3,062,123

— 382.2% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +15.3%

– 5 year home value change: +39.8%

– 10 year home value change: +126.8%

– Pictured: 18888 Hayfield Ct, Saratoga ($25.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

33 / 50realtor.com

#18. 94010 (Burlingame)

– Typical home value: $3,076,418

— 384.4% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

– 5 year home value change: +27.0%

– 10 year home value change: +141.9%

– Pictured: 1868 Floribunda Ave, Hillsborough ($55.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

34 / 50realtor.com

#17. 94920 (Tiburon)

– Typical home value: $3,092,271

— 386.9% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +9.7%

– 5 year home value change: +43.9%

– 10 year home value change: +118.3%

– Pictured: 74 Bellevue Ave, Belvedere ($25.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

35 / 50realtor.com

#16. 92657 (Newport Beach)

– Typical home value: $3,193,389

— 402.9% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +8.0%

– 5 year home value change: +14.7%

– 10 year home value change: +57.8%

– Pictured: 1 Del Mar, Newport Coast ($34.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

36 / 50realtor.com

#15. 94970 (Stinson Beach)

– Typical home value: $3,243,627

— 410.8% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +69.2%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 6976 Panoramic Hwy, Stinson Beach ($7.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

37 / 50realtor.com

#14. 92661 (Newport Beach)

– Typical home value: $3,260,690

— 413.5% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +35.3%

– 10 year home value change: +129.0%

– Pictured: 2112 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach ($32.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

38 / 50realtor.com

#13. 94305 (Stanford)

– Typical home value: $3,293,454

— 418.6% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: -0.4%

– 5 year home value change: +25.3%

– 10 year home value change: +84.2%

– Pictured: 947 Mears Ct, Stanford ($2.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

39 / 50realtor.com

#12. 94304 (Palo Alto)

– Typical home value: $3,335,201

— 425.2% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

– 5 year home value change: +18.5%

– 10 year home value change: +69.4%

– Pictured: 3110 Bandera Dr, Palo Alto ($4.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

40 / 50realtor.com

#11. 93108 (Montecito)

– Typical home value: $3,348,709

— 427.3% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +34.2%

– 10 year home value change: +100.5%

– Pictured: 749 San Ysidro Rd, Santa Barbara ($62.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

41 / 50realtor.com

#10. 90272 (Los Angeles)

– Typical home value: $3,385,443

— 433.1% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +4.3%

– 5 year home value change: +37.1%

– 10 year home value change: +145.3%

– Pictured: 14930 Corona Del Mar, Pacific Palisades ($34.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

42 / 50realtor.com

#9. 94024 (Los Altos)

– Typical home value: $3,410,813

— 437.1% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +12.7%

– 5 year home value change: +42.9%

– 10 year home value change: +127.2%

– Pictured: 12401 Hilltop Dr, Los Altos Hills ($35.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

43 / 50realtor.com

#8. 90265 (Malibu)

– Typical home value: $3,469,086

— 446.3% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +50.8%

– 10 year home value change: +172.0%

– Pictured: 27930 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu ($115.0 million, 12 bedrooms)

44 / 50realtor.com

#7. 94957 (Ross)

– Typical home value: $3,491,129

— 449.7% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +15.4%

– 5 year home value change: +66.3%

– 10 year home value change: +216.1%

– Pictured: 21 Canyon Rd, Ross ($43.0 million, 8 bedrooms)https://72b05e0d6ce8a2c7c3ce24311b0bc451.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

45 / 50realtor.com

#6. 94028 (Portola Valley)

– Typical home value: $3,776,533

— 494.7% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: -1.8%

– 5 year home value change: +3.3%

– 10 year home value change: +116.1%

– Pictured: 610 Los Trancos Rd, Portola Valley ($53.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

46 / 50realtor.com

#5. 94022 (Los Altos)

– Typical home value: $3,874,622

— 510.1% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +30.7%

– 10 year home value change: +97.6%

– Pictured: 27500 La Vida Real, Los Altos Hills ($40.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

47 / 50realtor.com

#4. 94301 (Palo Alto)

– Typical home value: $3,895,702

— 513.4% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +26.9%

– 10 year home value change: +121.8%

– Pictured: 935 Scott St, Palo Alto ($15.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

48 / 50realtor.com

#3. 90402 (Santa Monica)

– Typical home value: $4,299,598

— 577.0% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +4.3%

– 5 year home value change: +67.5%

– 10 year home value change: +236.7%

– Pictured: 609 E Channel Rd, Santa Monica ($50.0 million, 13 bedrooms)https://72b05e0d6ce8a2c7c3ce24311b0bc451.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

49 / 50realtor.com

#2. 90210 (Beverly Hills)

– Typical home value: $5,455,224

— 759.0% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +62.6%

– 10 year home value change: +210.7%

– Pictured: 1210 Benedict Canyon Dr, Beverly Hills ($115.0 million, 11 bedrooms)

50 / 50realtor.com

#1. 94027 (Atherton)

– Typical home value: $6,542,985

— 930.3% above typical home value in California

– 1 year rent change: +0.8%

– 5 year home value change: +36.5%

– 10 year home value change: +194.3%

– Pictured: 191 Britton Ave, Atherton ($32.0 million, 5 bedrooms)