SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — When it comes to following what’s happening in news around the world, Californians rank significantly higher than most American, according to a new study. Americans as a whole don’t have the best reputation for being clued-in on international events, but the study, conducted by PRFire.com, indicates Californians are a bit more clued in globally.

Residents of the Golden State scored a solid 58% on their knowledge of international events, while the national average was 37%. Notably, 37% is the same percentage of Americans who hold a valid passport.

According to the study, Mainers are the most informed Americans internationally, with the highest score of 73%. New Yorkers also scored high at 66%.

The lowest, with a score of just 8%, were Mississippians. South Dakotans faired a little better at 9%.

Some 5,000 respondents took part in the survey with each answering five multiple choice questions. The questions asked were:

In which part of Europe is Ukraine located? (Eastern) Which is the international organization, of which the United States is a part of, which guarantees the freedom and security of its members through political and military means? (NATO) What does the WHO stand for? (World Health Organization) Which country recently hosted the Winter Olympics? (China) Who is the UK Prime Minister? (Boris Johnson)

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated the news cycle both internationally and at home of late, the survey indicated that most Americans are more likely to consume local news. When asked what type of news they are more likely to read, 64% said news about their local community, town or city; 21% about broader news happening in their state; and 15% said international news.

Notably, a significant majority of 83% said international events rarely made it into their day-to-day conversations among family, friends or co-workers.