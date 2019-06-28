Californians spend $1,800 commuting each year, research shows

When you ask Bay Area residents about their commute, many can agree it’s too long and too expensive.

“It can take anywhere from an hour and ten minutes to two hours. The worst has been three hours,” said commuter Karen Romero.

Everyone has a different form of transportation and everyone seems to pay a different price.

“About $600-800 a month,” said commuter John Wu.

New research shows California commuters surveyed spend an average of $1,800 a year.

That dollar amount based on the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

The study done by Sky Blue Credit involved the time spent commuting and the cost of commuting in one year.

The study also shows California residents spend 10.4 days on average commuting per year.

Researchers found the Bay Area’s top four travel times are in Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin and San Francisco County.

For Jim Ausmin, it is extremely beneficial living and working in San Francisco.

“Five miles. I live in Noe Valley which is 30 minutes by bicycle, which is what I’m doing today and usually 40 minutes by Muni which is what I’m doing today,” he said.

Michael Blasky from AAA says drivers should also expect costs of about $7,000 just in terms of maintaining your vehicle.

“And it really comes down to the individual driver who has to make the decision,” Blasky said. “Is the compensation level if I’m taking that two hour drive into the city, is it really enough to you know spend two hours of my life in traffic.”

