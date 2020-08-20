Californians urged to stay inside amid unhealthy air from wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is urging residents near wildfire to stay inside.

>> Latest evacuations, road closures, and more here.

Air quality throughout the state has become increasingly dangerous, according to CDPH.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Smoke doesn’t know borders or boundaries, and regions that are miles away from fires can have poor air quality,” said Acting CDPH Director Sandra Shewry.

“We urge Californians to stay indoors as much as possible when air quality is poor. This is especially critical for children, women who are pregnant, older adults, and people with existing lung and heart conditions who may be particularly sensitive to changes in air quality.”

Health officials explain that face coverings may protect against COVID-19, but they do not protect against smoke. An N95 respirator mask is encouraged for people who must be outside during this time.

To find out you current air quality conditions, click here.

Latest Stories: