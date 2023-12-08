Californians will be able to recycle wine, liquor and large juice bottles and earn cash for doing so beginning next year.

The beverage containers will now be considered in the California Redemption Value Fee, a statewide program implemented after the 1986 Bottle Bill, which requires consumers to pay a fee when purchasing aluminum, glass, plastic, or metal-packaged beverages.

Previously, the bill applied to nonalcoholic beverages such as juice, soda, and water but excluded milk, vegetable juice over 16 ounces, beer, wine coolers, distilled spirits coolers, and drinks in refillable containers.

As with containers already included in the program, the fee will be refundable when the containers are returned to a recycling center beginning on Jan.1, 2024, according to CalRecycle.

Wine, liquor, alcoholic coolers and juice in containers 24 ounces or less will be redeemable for five cents, those over 24 ounces will be redeemable for 10 cents, and wine and liquor sold in paperboard or pouches, such as boxed wine, will earn a 25-cent refund.

Even with the revisions to the Bottle Bill, thanks to Senate Bills 1013 and 353, which allowed wine and spirit bottles, along with fruit and vegetable juice, into the program, some items are still excluded.

Food, non-beverage containers, milk and infant formula are still not included in the program.