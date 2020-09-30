5 of the largest wildfires in California history occurred this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — 2020 is the year that just keeps on giving.

Wildfires have been a major concern this year — especially in California.

Five of the largest wildfires in state history have occurred this year, according to Cal Fire.

But officials warn that fire season is far from over.

5 of the largest wildfires in CA history have occurred this year. As we move further into fall we recognize that we still have the potential to experience more large & damaging wildfires so we remain prepared. Make sure you & your family also plan, prepare, & stay aware. pic.twitter.com/blmgo4r52p — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 30, 2020

At last check, the August Complex Fire has burned nearly 950,000 acres and is 47% contained — making it the largest fire in California history.

The previous record-holder, the Mendocino Complex Fire that burned from July to September of 2018, devoured close to 459,000 acres.

The four wildfires right behind it — the SCU Lightning Complex, LNU Lightning Complex, North Complex and Creek Fire — are currently still burning.

Cal Fire officials want residents to plan, prepare and stay aware.

“As we move further into fall we recognize that we still have the potential to experience more large & damaging wildfires so we remain prepared,” Cal Fire tweeted Wednesday.

