DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — California’s fastest growing city is right here in the Bay Area.

U.S. Census data shows Dublin’s population grew more than 50% between 2010 and 2020.

Jameel Batshon (real estate #DRE#01444446) is a broker associate with Century 21 Real Estate Alliance in Dublin. He tells KRON4 he’s not surprised to hear how much Dublin has grown because it’s a great place to live — he knows because he lives there himself.

“Dublin has everything a family would need. It has great schools has houses from 1,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet. It’s got lots of parks and shopping. It has great weather,” Batshon said.

While many cities in the Bay Area have lost residents since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dublin has stayed steady. Between 2010 and 2020–the latest census year–the population grew from 46,000 people to more than 70,000.

“Sixteen years ago I bought a house and it was just brand new. We do have new housing here and I wanted a brand new house for my family,” Batshon said.

As the city grew, there was some housing development, but now with so many people wanting to live in Dublin, there’s less available.

“It’s slim pickings right now. I checked the market. It’s only 11 houses in a city that has 22 thousand households,” Batshon says. He tells KRON4 the area did see a drop in home prices, but he doesn’t think it’s going to last.

“Usually we’re going through 40-50 houses a month and we’re not even close to that right now. There’s 28 currently pending right now for sale. That’s it,” he said.

Batshon says people are moving to Dublin from all over the Bay Area including San Francisco, San Jose and Fremont.