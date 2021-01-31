California’s Great America set to reopen May 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – California’s Great America is set to reopen in May of 2021 after being closed for the entire 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheduled reopening is May 22nd, according to park officials.

“We continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations,” the park said in a statement.

For more information about restrictions and guidelines, head to What To Expect When We Reopen.

