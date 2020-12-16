California’s growth rate at record low as more people leave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials say California’s population growth has slowed to the lowest rate on record.

For the second year in a row, more people left the state than moved there.

The result was a net migration loss of 135,600 people.

People left the state in similar numbers as they did last year, but far fewer people moved to California, especially from April to June, when the state was under a stay-at-home order because of the pandemic.

The latest population estimate came on Wednesday from the state Department of Finance and covers the change from July 1, 2019, to July 1, 2020.

California’s population grew 0.05% because the state added 156,600 people when births and deaths were included in the tally.