Ahh, the 2000s.

Some may consider it the best time of their lives; some may not have fond memories, while others weren’t born yet.

Regardless of how old you were during this decade, anyone can relive the iconic music made with the help of Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

A study from All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T retailer, determined which 2000s song was the most searched for in each state.

For California, the “San Andreas Theme Song” by rapper Young Maylay was the most searched-for 2000s song.

According to GTA Fandom, the song was released in 2006 as a part of the “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” video game.

The findings were compiled using Google trend data from the past year.

Songs like “How to Save a Life” by The Fray, “Day ‘n’ Nite” by Kid Cudi and “Gimme More” by Britney Spears were the most searched-for 2000s songs in other states.

The complete study can be found here.

Rihanna’s 2007 hit “Umbrella” was the most searched 2000s song in the study, earning the title in nine states.