California Republicans looking to stop DMV’s Motor Voter program

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — As California inches closer to the 2020 election, Republican state lawmakers want to halt the DMV’s Motor Voter Program.

An independent accounting firm released an audit of the program days before lawmakers returned to the Capitol from summer break Monday.

Auditors say they reviewed three million of the roughly five million registrants from the program and did not find major errors such as registering the wrong political party preference or allowing someone to vote who should not have.

But the firm did not rule out the possibility there could be other major errors in the registrations it did not review.

DMV officials say last year, one error may have kept 600 people from voting and another error may have allowed 1500 people to incorrectly register to vote.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson notes the audit showed a 10 percent error rate in registrations reviewed.

He says even still, the audit is incomplete.

“The sanctity and correctness of voter registration is fundamental to the legitimacy of democratic elections,” Patterson said. “And I think there’s ample evidence now to demonstrate that the present motor-voter system is so inaccurate, it cannot be trusted, it has to be suspended, in order to make sure fair elections take place.”

Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office didn’t directly respond to calls for suspension of the program Monday.

His office referred KRON4 to a letter Padilla sent to the Department of Finance calling the program a”transformative success ” for democracy and saying in part, errors at the DMV threatened to undermine confidence in the program.

