From grape to glass, the recent Calistoga Wine & Culinary Experience offered guests a delicious tasting in a majestic setting.

Hosted last Saturday at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, more than 35 Calistoga wineries came together to pour some of their best wines, while several renowned local restaurants provided gourmet bites.

Calistoga Wine & Culinary Experience. Photo credit Richard Wood Photography.

Participating Wineries included Amici Cellars, CAMi Vineyards, Chateau Montelena, Elusa Winery, Kenefick Ranch Vineyards, La Sirena, Larkmead Vineyards, Lύnasa Wines, Poggi Wines, and Tom Eddy Winery, among many others.

Laurie Shelton (right) Founder at CAMI Vineyards. Photo credit Richard Wood Photography.

“This event serves as a well-rounded representation of the Calistoga AVA’s most loved wines, so the wine is the true star of the show! In addition to an extensive selection of red and white varietals, the event offered food from local gems like Amaro Italian Kitchen, Evangeline, Calistoga Inn Restaurant, and our very own TRUSS Restaurant + Bar and CAMPO Poolside,” said Mehdi Eftekari, General Manager of the Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley.

Mehdi Eftekari, General Manager of the Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. Photo Credit: Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley.

The Calistoga Wine & Culinary Experience was created by the Calistoga Wine Growers, a local association of wineries and growers. Their mission is to promote and protect the past, present and future of grape growing and winemaking in the Calistoga area, through various programs. This event was the perfect way to showcase the region: from the picturesque location to the onsite winery and vineyards, guests experienced the best of what wine country has to offer.

Calistoga Wine & Culinary Experience held at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. Photo credit Richard Wood Photography.

“Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley makes an idyllic setting for this event as we are the only Napa resort set within a working winery, surrounded by acres of vineyards and the picturesque hills of Napa Valley,” said Eftekari. “Having just opened in the fall, we’re thrilled to host such an exceptional event with The Calistoga Wine Growers Association and our tight-knit Calistoga community, presenting a unique opportunity to introduce new locals and visitors to Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley and fall in love with our stunning location. Likewise, it’s the perfect opportunity for our resort guests to immerse themselves in the world-class wineries that Calistoga is known for!”

Calistoga Wine & Culinary Experience. Photo credit Richard Wood Photography.

The Calistoga AVA is home to more than 50 wineries and growers in and of itself—no small feat when you’re located in the heart of Napa Valley. Set among sweeping vistas and sunlit hills, this area is the pinnacle of rural Napa Valley charm.

“Calistoga is known to produce some of the world’s most distinctive, high-quality wines – particularly Cabernet – and this is an incredible opportunity for guests to taste wines from dozens of Calistoga wineries. With wines from both boutique to renowned producers, along with bites from local restaurants and live entertainment, this event is an authentic taste of what makes Calistoga so special,” said Eftekari.

Stay tuned for next year’s Calistoga Wine & Culinary Experience. Whether you’re visiting for a weekend or you call Calistoga home, this was yet another fantastic way to enjoy wine country.