(BCN) — A Caltrain struck a pedestrian in the area of the agency’s Santa Clara station on Thursday morning.

Caltrain officials said the person was struck shortly after 8 a.m. by northbound train No. 705 in the area of the station at 1001 Railroad Ave.

Trains are stopped in the area and emergency personnel have responded to the scene.

