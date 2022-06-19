(BCN) — Caltrain will be running trains with extra capacity that are headed to San Francisco for the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade Monday morning.

The parade is set to start at 11:20 a.m. at Market and Main streets and then will head west to Market and Eighth streets where its scheduled end time is 2 p.m.

Caltrain officials said the agency will be running its trains on their regular weekday schedule, and that people can get to the parade by getting off at the San Francisco station at Fourth and King stations and then walk to Market Street or take Muni.

People can purchase a day pass through Caltrain’s mobile app or use a Clipper card, and must purchase their ticket on Monday for it to be valid, according to the agency.

Parking is $5.50 at Caltrain stations, with permits available for purchase at the Caltrain mobile app or ticket machines at the stations.

Open alcoholic beverages will be prohibited on trains starting at 9 p.m., according to Caltrain.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.