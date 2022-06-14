(BCN) — Metering lights for on-ramps to Interstate Highway 880 will be adjusted to relieve traffic in real time between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day starting Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

The change to an adaptive ramp metering system will adjust the rate to reduce congestion as it happens. Caltrans is working on the project in phases in San Jose and Santa Clara County, starting with work on the northern end of I-880 between the Montague Expressway interchange and the Alameda and Santa Clara counties line this month.

Onramps in Oakland and Hayward will see changes to the metering in July, while Highway 880 from the interchange with Interstate Highway 280 to the Montague Expressway interchange in San Jose will switch to adaptive metering in August.

Caltrans will post signs at each affected on-ramp on I-880 and warned the public that the meter lights will be off overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., which lines up with the hours of operations of express lanes on I-880.

Caltrans officials expected travel times to be more reliable and roads less congested with traffic following the implementation of the real-time system by making merging onto the freeway easier and safer.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.