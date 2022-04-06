SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin issued a statement on the person who was killed Tuesday in a recreational vehicle fire at an encampment in West Oakland.

“Yesterday’s tragic incident at an encampment in Oakland that saw the death of an unhoused individual underscores the importance of California’s efforts to get people out of dangerous encampments and into housing and services,” Omishakin said.

If Caltrans is prevented from delivering on its work to keep rights of way clear, while working with local governments to get individuals into shelter, we will unfortunately continue to see similar tragedies. It is not safe, humane or compassionate to leave people on the street and we will continue our unprecedented efforts to support our most vulnerable Californians and continue efforts to revitalize our streets.”

The fire was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on Wood Street and West Grand in West Oakland. Responding firefighters had the blaze under control by 2:00 p.m. Three RVs, two cars and one flatbed truck were burned in the blaze.

In addition to the one person found deceased, five people were displaced by the flames. The property where the encampment was located belongs to Caltrans. The cause of the fire remains undetermined

.