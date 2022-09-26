OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Phase two of the Caltrans cleanup of Wood Street encampment began on Monday and will impact approximately 40 people, according to a statement from Caltrans.

The City of Oakland, Alameda County and other service providers have offered services and assistance to all 40 individuals. So far only 12 of those people have accepted alternative housing. This coming week, Caltrans says that crews will remove vehicles and debris from the Grand Avenue area of the Wood Street encampment, but not the Cobb House.

KRON On is streaming now

Caltrans plans to fully close the encampment by early November. The first phase of the cleanup took place on Sept. 8 and KRON4 reported that two people were arrested after refusing to leave the site. For that phase, approximately 80 residents and their belongings were cleared from the encampment.