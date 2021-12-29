Caltrans urges drivers to avoid traveling to Sierra due to record-breaking snowfall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — As record-breaking snowfall continues to blanket the Sierra Nevada, Caltrans director Toks Omishakin is urging motorists to avoid non-essential mountain travel until weather conditions improve.

Since Dec. 24, Caltrans has closed 45 state highways due to record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada.

Caltrans has now opened 29 highways, including Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50 — but the road conditions to Lake Tahoe remain challenging with extensive delays and chain controls in effect.

“The safety of the traveling public is always Caltrans’ top priority,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin.

“Please avoid traveling to the Sierra unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, make sure you’re prepared.”

Under the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) has activated the State Operations Center to monitor storm conditions and coordinate all necessary assistance.

Caltrans said it’s coordinating with CalOES, the California Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service to keep the roads safe for travel and respond to changing road conditions.

“In response to the record snowfall, Caltrans has redirected all available crews into the mountains to reopen roadways, bringing operators from as far away as the Bay Area to assist,” said a press release.

“The department has 1,350 field staff clearing mountain highways, working 24/7 in 12-hour shifts, and has deployed more than 600 snowplows statewide.”

Caltrans is reporting more than $22 million in storm damage to state highways during the current winter storm, not including snow and fallen tree removal costs.

Hundreds of trees have fallen onto highways, slowing the snow removal process.

Caltrans shared the following safety tips for motorists who plan to travel to the mountains:

Before heading out, check Caltrans QuickMap for the latest road closure and chain control information.

Carry chains and be ready for winter driving conditions.

Make sure your vehicle is in good working order by checking your brakes, wipers, antifreeze, heaters, and exhaust systems before you leave.

Do not try to go around highway closures by using secondary roads.

And when you’re on the road, remember to: