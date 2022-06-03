VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Caltrans worker was struck and killed by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Vacaville, according to CHP Golden Gate.

FOX40 confirmed with a family member that the victim was Quanda McGadney, 51.

CHP said that several lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were closed for several hours at Laguna Valley Road due to the accident.

A motorist that made an emergency call reported they saw a car passing vehicles on the right and eventually hit a pedestrian, according to CHP.

According to CHP, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Taje Jakkar Holliman from San Francisco. He was arrested and taken to Solano County Jail on multiple charges including hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

The crash is still under investigation.