Can’t attend Burning Man? Here’s a live webcam so you can enjoy the fun

BLACK ROCK CITY (KRON) – It’s that time of year again. Tens of thousands of people will descend on the dusty playa in Black Rock City, Nevada for Burning Man.

The annual event, which an estimated 26,000 Californians attend, will take place from August 25 to September 2, and feature community sourced, art, music and experiences.

If you’re stuck at home or at work and feel like you’re missing out on all the the fun, look no further.

Burning Man is offering a livestream of the playa for those who could not attend this year.

They even captured the video “With you were here!”

>>Click here to watch the Burning Man live webcast

