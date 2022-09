Firefighters examine a vehicle that went off the side of a road in an accident (Photo courtesy of SRVFD)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a car accident on Norris Canyon Road, according to a tweet from San Ramon Valley Fire Department.

SRVFD states that Norris Canyon road is currently closed in both directions between Ashbourne Drive and Crow Canyon Road. A photo shared by SRVFD shows a car completely off of the side of the canyon road.

On Friday, KRON4 reported on a collision that sent three children and two adults to the hospital.

KRON On is streaming now