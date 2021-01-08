Capitol police officer mourned after riot homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A police officer was among the five people who died due to the violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died at the hospital after he was seriously injured while responding to rioters who broke into the federal building.

The 12-year veteran was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

A homicide investigation is underway.

According to KRON4’s D.C. Correspondent Alexandra Limon, the rioters were carrying heavy metal pipes and weapons as they stormed the Capitol.

Officer Brian Sicknick was killed in the line of duty. RIP.



Yesterday Rep. Tim Ryan said many officers were hit in the head with metal pipes. He said 50 were hurt and 15 were hospitalized.



I'm told the mob had heavy metal pipes/weapons hidden as flagpoles.#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/bQl4aQqQMW — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) January 8, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered condolences to Sicknick’s loved ones on behalf of the House of Representatives, and ordered flags at the Capitol be flown at half-staff in his honor.

Her full statement:

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, I send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the Capitol complex and protecting those who serve and work here. The perpetrators of Officer Sicknick’s death must be brought to justice. The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nation’s history. But because of the heroism of our first responders and the determination of the Congress, we were not, and we will never be, diverted from our duty to the Constitution and the American people. I have ordered the flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff in Officer Sicknick’s honor. The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic. May it be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time. Nancy Pelosi

Police agencies held a motorcade for Sicknick on Friday morning in front of the Capitol.

The riot’s death count includes four others, who D.C. police said were all from out-of-town. One woman from California was shot to death by a police officer as she attempted to climb through a broken window inside the building.

The other three died from “medical emergencies,” police had said.