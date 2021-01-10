Capitol riot sends ‘terrible message’ to U.S. adversaries, former defense secretary says

Former Department of Defense Secretary Leon Panetta talks about the impact of the U.S. Capitol riots on the nation’s standing globally.

“Never in my life did I expect I would see a violent mob go after the United States Capitol, take it over and bring our democracy to a stop,” Panetta said. “It sends a terrible message — particularly to our adversaries. A message that our democracy is not functioning as it should, that we’re weaker than we really are and that we’re vulnerable.”

