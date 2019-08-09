Capt. ‘Sully’ Sullenberger, Rep. DeSaulnier team up to improve airline safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and Bay Area congressman Mark DeSaulnier are teaming up to unveil legislation to prevent air travel incidents such as the recent close call by an Air Canada plane that almost landed on a crowded taxiway at SFO.

Representative Mark DeSaulnier announced he’s going to introduce new legislation into the house of representatives to try to improve airline safety.

Specifically, safety when aircraft are trying to land.

It’s called the Safe Landings Act and it was inspired by a near miss incident at SFO two years ago.

In that case, Air Canada flight 759 was improperly lined up to land on a taxiway were multiple aircraft were waiting to take off.

Fortunately, disaster was averted in that case and since then DeSaulnier has worked with airline safety experts and pilots to try to find ways to keep this from happening again.

The proposed legislation would require the FAA to implement safe systems requiring air traffic controllers and pilots to be alerted when a plane is improperly aligned to land and create a task force to improve quite pilot training and safety.

Bay Area’s own Captain “Sully” Sullenberger was here speaking at SFO.

He supports the bill and said that air travel is safe, but there’s always room for improvement.

“I think that the biggest threats are runway-related,” he said. “Runway incursions, wrong surface takeoffs and landings are still a great concern. So we need to give pilots and crews the technology they need, the information they need.”

The FAA responded today saying that they take taxiway and runway safety very seriously and that they have multiple initiatives in the works to try to prevent wrong surface-landings, including changes to radar systems that would indicate if an aircraft is improperly lined up to land at SFO.

The FAA released a statement following today’s news conference.

“Runway and taxiway safety is one of the FAA’s core priorities,” the statement read. “The agency’s deploying several groundbreaking initiatives to help prevent wrong service landings. We are modifying existing ground radar systems to issue an alert when an aircraft is lined up for a taxiway rather than a runway.”