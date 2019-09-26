Wanted homicide suspect arrested for car burglary in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) – A man wanted for a homicide in New York City is now behind bars after he was arrested in San Mateo.

Police say he was involved in a car burglary on Tuesday in a shopping plaza that is known for break-ins.

All the men involved are from New York City and police aren’t sure why they are here and are still investigating.

“There were suspects that were loitering in the parking lot for an extended period of time. They backed their vehicle into a parking stall which is pretty typical, pretty typical tactic for auto burglary suspects,” Michael Haobsh with the San Mateo Police Department said.

San Mateo police say the Marina Plaza Shopping Center is an auto burglary hotspot in the city.

Officers say they were patrolling the area on Tuesday afternoon and spotted suspects checking car door handles and rummaging through a car.

They moved in and stopped the suspects, arresting three men, all New York City residents.

Justin Viloria is also wanted for a Napa County robbery and Steven Marinez is wanted in an East Coast homicide.

NYPD posted a tweet with his photo over the summer.

They tell KRON4 Marinez is wanted for a June 8 murder in New York City after a man was shot in the head and killed.

The suspects were all booked into jail.

They were in possession of an unreported stolen vehicle, fraudulent documents, and auto burglary tools.

“Someone can break into your car and steal something within five seconds and you probably aren’t even in the door yet and they’ve already stolen your purse or your wallet and so it is so important to make sure that your car is empty and that nothing is visible,” Haobsh said.

Police say this plaza is a hot spot because of its easy access to the freeway.

They say to make sure nothing is visible in your car, no matter where you are parked.