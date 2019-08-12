Car collides with VTA bus, catches fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car collided with a VTA bus Monday sparking a fire and downing a power line in San Jose.

A collision happened near King Road and Cunningham Avenue, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted at 2:10 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and all occupants of the bus were evacuated, according to fire officials.

Electricity was shut off causing power outages in the area.

Officials say the intersection of King and Cunningham will remain closed for the next few hours.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

