Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Car collides with VTA bus, catches fire in San Jose

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car collided with a VTA bus Monday sparking a fire and downing a power line in San Jose.

A collision happened near King Road and Cunningham Avenue, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted at 2:10 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and all occupants of the bus were evacuated, according to fire officials.

Electricity was shut off causing power outages in the area.

Officials say the intersection of King and Cunningham will remain closed for the next few hours.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

>>Click here for a live traffic map of the area

Check back for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News