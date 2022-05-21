FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The collision took place at the corner of Mission Blvd. and the Sullivan Underpass, says the Fremont Police Department.

FPD announced that today around 12:15 a pedestrian attempted to cross Mission Blvd. and was struck by a passing vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle pulled over immediately and called 911 before providing first aid.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene they also provided first aid, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic Investigators responded to the scene, and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the FPD investigation.

This is the second fatality we have seen on Fremont streets this week; yesterday KRON4 reported on the 7-year-old biker killed after a traffic collision that also took place in Fremont.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.