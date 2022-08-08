SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A car came careening into a furniture store in San Leandro on Sunday, and it left a large hole behind.

The car crashed into Dupree’s Furniture–a staple in San Leandro for 50 years– around 10:45 p.m. according to owner Serena Dupree. Video of the aftermath shows smashed windows, a downed light pole, and pieces of a destroyed brick wall. The video captures police on scene with the owners as they assessed the damage.

Serena Dupree, an owner of Dupree’s Furniture, says the driver is lucky she walked away from the incident, “she knocked down a light pole, and hit a big pole that goes between our windows,” she told KRON4. That pole was completely bent in the crash.

Now the Duprees are left to pick up the pieces, and that may be harder than you think. Dupree arrived at the store at 11 p.m. on Sunday night, and she started calling companies to come and board up or repair the window, but it took a while to find one. “We called 7 different companies and some are just starting to call back today,” Dupree said on Monday afternoon.

The store has now been boarded up, and the Duprees are ready to recover. The family knows it will take some time to come back from this unfortunate situation, but they are grateful no one was seriously injured.