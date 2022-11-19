OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run into a luxury apartment building on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police received a call from the Oakland Fire Department stating that a hit-and-run had occurred in the 400 block of 20th Street. OFD told police that a vehicle had crashed into a building. Once officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle with no driver inside.

After police initiated their investigation, a person was detained and then arrested at the scene. Police say this investigation is still active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.