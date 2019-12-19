Car crashes into San Jose loan office after fleeing police

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Around 1:13 a.m. a person crashed their car into a Cash 1 loan office that left the store front completely destroyed.

The person was driving along Capital Expressway when they crashed into the building at Seven Trees Boulevard.

San Jose police say that the Cadillac failed to pull over for police who attempted to stop it for a vehicle code violation. The officer did not pursue the vehicle but later found it crashed into the store front when they continued to patrol the area.

The driver fled on foot and has still not been apprehended, but a 15-year-old female passenger has been transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine the cause of why the person crashed into the business.

The is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.