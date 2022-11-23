SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car fire in the city held up traffic in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The blaze was reported in a car parked at California and Larkin streets in Nob Hill around 11 a.m. The fire produced a massive amount of smoke, and images of the scene show smoke billowing up towards second and third floors of apartment buildings nearby.
According to SFFD, a second parked car was also involved in the fire. A photo from the aftermath shows an SUV destroyed by the flames. There were no structures involved in the fire and there had been no injuries reported. As of 11:05 a.m., fire crews reported that the flames were under control.