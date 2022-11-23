SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car fire in the city held up traffic in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The blaze was reported in a car parked at California and Larkin streets in Nob Hill around 11 a.m. The fire produced a massive amount of smoke, and images of the scene show smoke billowing up towards second and third floors of apartment buildings nearby.

One of the vehicles after the fire (Photo courtesy of CITIZEN App)

According to SFFD, a second parked car was also involved in the fire. A photo from the aftermath shows an SUV destroyed by the flames. There were no structures involved in the fire and there had been no injuries reported. As of 11:05 a.m., fire crews reported that the flames were under control.