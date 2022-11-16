OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Dept. is fighting a car fire on train tracks near the Oakland Coliseum, according to a tweet from the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 55, AFL-CIO.

The union local also posted video.

The tracks are at 5200 Coliseum Way, just blocks from the baseball stadium and Oakland Arena in the East Bay City. The tweet states that Engine 18 is battling the fire.

The car fire was the reason for “a large column of smoke in East Oakland” between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. today, according to the Oakland Fire Department, which also stated in a tweet that no injuries were reported and nobody was displaced.