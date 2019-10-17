Car plows into Alameda home

ALAMEDA (KRON) – An East Bay mother and her twin babies are lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their home.

“I heard it and looked out the window to see one car smashed in the front turned around, the other car had crashed into the house across the street.”

Jeff Knoth heard and saw the accident from his window. Knoth says two cars collided at Lincoln Avenue in Alameda on Wednesday and seconds later a blue SUV crashed into the home across the street.

Knoth explained, “It was awful. There was the initial impact and then the car that hit the house went over the curb, smacked into a street sign. That went flying and then of course it then went into the house.”

Witnesses say ambulances, firefighters and police officers remained on the scene for awhile.

The father and husband who live in the home say his wife and twin 7-month-old babies, were inside when the car crashed into the twins’ room.

The father tells KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky, he went to the hospital after the accident. The family is okay with no physical injuries.

The father returned to the home on Wednesday to grab some of their things now that their home is marked unsafe to live in because of the damage.

Witnesses say both drivers involved in the crash didn’t appear to be injured, but that everyone was shaken up.

“Inside one of the cars was a woman where she seemed pretty freaked out and wasn’t able to get out of the car, just traumatized. We were just absolutely fortunate that no one was killed and we’ve had a lot of problems at this intersection for years, multiple accidents. It’s just a dangerous situation.”

Latest Headlines: