Car rolls down embankment closing traffic in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose fire fighters and California Highway Patrol are responding to a car which rolled down a 100 foot embankment on Clayton Road just east of Marten Avenue.

Clayton Road is closed in both directions as 25 fire fighters, 15 police and two ambulances provide “advance life support” on the patient.

Mitch Matlow of the San Jose fire department described the technical rescue process as “elaborate,” but “not difficult” for trained experts.

It is unclear what caused the driver to go over the side of the road at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at least till 8:00 a.m.